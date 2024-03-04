Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,741 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

ENPH opened at $129.66 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

