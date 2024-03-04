Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.37 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,246 shares of company stock worth $7,867,170 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.