Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 154,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,519.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Credicorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 289,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $171.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

