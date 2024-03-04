Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.51 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 125,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

