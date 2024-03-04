Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 267,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.