Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $335.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

