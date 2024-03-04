Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.70 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

