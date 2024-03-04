Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

