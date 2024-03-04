Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $633.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.54 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

