Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,899.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

