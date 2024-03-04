Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,551 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $156,835.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.