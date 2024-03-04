Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 11,138 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

