Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 152,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $335.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

