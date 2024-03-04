Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 537,771 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 537,771 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 520.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.