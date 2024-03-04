Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 69,800 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.