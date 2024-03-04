Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $280.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

