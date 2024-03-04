Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $1.46 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $384.77 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $385.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

