Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $2.84 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

CRL opened at $264.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $265.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

