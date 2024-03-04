Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $36,535,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CART. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 438,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,012,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

