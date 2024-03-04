Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.85 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

