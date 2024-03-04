California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

