California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.16 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

