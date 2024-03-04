California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.52 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.