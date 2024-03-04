California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,154 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $266.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.