Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.93. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,671. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
