Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.93. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,671. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

