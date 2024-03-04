Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

