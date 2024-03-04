Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,538,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.
Capital Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $28.52 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.
About Capital Power
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.