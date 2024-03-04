Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,538,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.5 days.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $28.52 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

