Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

