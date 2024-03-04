Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.9 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
