Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $82.96

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.96, but opened at $80.95. Carvana shares last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 1,134,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.