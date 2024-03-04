CashBackPro 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $15.10 or 0.00022536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $2.75 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,713.66 or 0.99579297 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00145882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,598 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 13.77695342 USD and is up 10.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,860,459.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

