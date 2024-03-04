Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.75. 592,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $339.76. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

