Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.57% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $157,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.15. The company had a trading volume of 126,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $265.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

