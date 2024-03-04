Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.68.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

