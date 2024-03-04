Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $109.01

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.01 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 38328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after purchasing an additional 207,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

