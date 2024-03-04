Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.04. 343,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.55.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

