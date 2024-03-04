Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.78 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $309.79 million and $16.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

