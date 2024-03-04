Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.63. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

