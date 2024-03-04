CIBC Downgrades American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$60.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

