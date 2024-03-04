CIBC Downgrades Winpak (TSE:WPK) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$48.00.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WPK opened at C$40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$36.95 and a 52 week high of C$46.74.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

