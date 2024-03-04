Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cintas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $630.96. 57,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,722. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $636.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.64.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

