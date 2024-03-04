Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,664,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 905,043 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,809,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

