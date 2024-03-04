Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CZWI stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

