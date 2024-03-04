Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Citycon Oyj stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.