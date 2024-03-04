Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Citycon Oyj stock remained flat at C$6.02 during trading on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.02.
Citycon Oyj Company Profile
