Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Clarivate stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Exor N.V. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

