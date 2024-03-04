CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.91. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 11,094,351 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSK
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CleanSpark by 293.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
