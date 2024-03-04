CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.91. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 11,094,351 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CleanSpark by 293.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,688 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

