Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Lifted by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up about 12.6% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.49% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $41,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 483,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,581. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $868.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.