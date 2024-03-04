Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 746,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 609,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

