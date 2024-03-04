Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $9.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $9.78.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.