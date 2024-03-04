Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,051 shares of company stock worth $87,809,617. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

